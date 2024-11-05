Rock History On Election Day!!!

Happy Birthday to Bryan Adams!!!

Fun Facts for ya!!

U2′s Bono says his first job was a Petrol Pump Attendant...humble beginnings!

R.E.M’s Michale Stipe said in 1994 “I shudder to think that I might still be playing in stadiums when I’m 51, like the Stones.” Ha!!! Look at him now!!!!

What Happened on this day in Rock N Roll History!!!!

1982 - Mick Jagger

Channel 4 TV’s The Tube had its first showing. Presented by Paula Yates and Jools Holland, the show featured The Jam and an interview with Mick Jagger. The first live act on the show was local band Toy Dolls. The show ran until 1987 and was named after the plexiglass tunnel which led down into Studio Five at Tyne Tees TV, the place where all the stars from the 80′s subsequently appeared.

1983 - Billy Joel

Billy Joel was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Uptown Girl’, which stayed at the top of the chars for five weeks. The song was initially written about his relationship with his then-girlfriend Elle Macpherson, but it ended up also becoming about his soon-to-be wife Christie Brinkley (both women being two of the most famous supermodels of the 1980s).

1983 - Topper Headon

Topper Headon of The Clash was arrested for walking his dog while drunk on London’s Fulham Road.

2000 - U2

U2 went to No.1 on the UK album chart with ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’, the Irish group’s 8th UK No.1 album. Creed were at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘With Arms Wide Open’.

2010 - The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards’ autobiography Life was at No. 1 on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction Bestseller list. The book by The Rolling Stones guitarist went on to be a million seller.

2012 - UK Singles Chart

To mark the 60th anniversary of the UK singles chart the Official Charts Company published a chart which lists all the 123 songs that have sold more than a million copies since it began in 1952. Elton John was at No.1 with Candle In The Wind, No.2 was Band Aid with Do They Know It’s Christmas? followed by Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody on 2.36million copies.

2014 - Jack Bruce

The funeral for Jack Bruce was held in London, attended by Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and noted musicians Phil Manzanera, Gary Brooker, Vernon Reid and Nitin Sawhney among others. Dozens assembled at the Golders Green Crematorium paying a last tribute singing “Morning Has Broken”, “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Theme for an Imaginary Western”. The Scottish-born bass player and singer had died last month as a result of liver disease.