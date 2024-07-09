Rock History Has Never Been More Exciting!

30th Anniversary Of AC/DC's Bon Scott's Death Recognised PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 19: The statue of Bon Scott is seen on the 30th anniversary of AC/DC's former frontman's death, at Fremantle on February 19, 2010 in Perth, Australia. Scott died at the age of 33 in London from alcohol poisoning and was found in his car, where he initially fell asleep. AC/DC are currently touring Australia with their "Black Ice" tour, their first tour here since 2001. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

1946 - “Bon” Scott

Ronald Belford Scott was born on 9 July 1946 at Fyfe Jamieson Maternity Hospital in Forfar, Scotland, to Charles Belford “Chick” Scott (1917–1999) and Isabelle Cunningham “Isa” Mitchell (1917–2011). He grew up in Kirriemuir and was the Scotts’ second child; their first was a boy born in 1943, Sandy, who died shortly after birth.[1] A third child, Derek, was born in 1949.[1] Chick and Isa ran the family bakery in Kirriemuir’s Bank Street.[4] The family emigrated from Scotland to Australia in 1952

1962 - Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan recorded ‘Blowin’ In the Wind’ at Columbia Recording Studios in New York City during an afternoon session. Dylan originally wrote and performed a two-verse version of the song, as in its first public performance, at Gerde’s Folk City on April 16th, 1962. Shortly after this, he added the middle verse.

1967 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience

On a US tour supporting The Monkees, The Jimi Hendrix Experience appeared at the Convention Hall, Miami, Florida. After it became plainly apparent that the group is not suited to teenybopper audiences, the tour’s promoter Dick Clark and Hendrix’s manager Chas Chandler concoct a story saying that the conservative Daughters of the American Revolution group had complained at Jimi’s act and so the Experience left the tour after just six shows.

1969 - The Beatles

Working at Abbey Road studios in London The Beatles recorded ‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.’ John Lennon returned to the studio after recovering from a car crash in Scotland, and a bed was installed in the Abbey Road studio for Yoko, who was pregnant, and who had been more seriously injured in the car accident.

1971 - David Bowie

David Bowie started recording sessions at Trident Studios in London, for what would become the concept album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. The character of Ziggy was initially inspired by British rock ‘n’ roll singer Vince Taylor, whom Bowie met after Taylor had had a breakdown and believed himself to be a cross between a god and an alien.

1972 - Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney and Wings kicked off their first European tour in the small French town of Ollioules. The band included Denny Laine, Denny Seiwell, Henry McCullough and Paul’s wife, Linda. It was McCartney’s first time on the road since The Beatles quit touring in 1966. The band travelled on a double Decker London bus with a psychedelic interior.

1976 - Sex Pistols

The Pretty Things, Supercharge and third on the bill the Sex Pistols all appeared at The Lyceum, London, England, tickets £1.75.

1983 - The Police

The Police started an eight week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Every Breath You Take’ also No.1 in the UK. Taken from the bands album Synchronicity, Sting won Song of the Year and The Police won Best Pop Performance for the song at the 1984 Grammy Awards.

1988 - Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick went to No.1 on the US singles chart with the power ballad ‘The Flame’, the group’s only US No.1. It also reached No.1 in Australia and Canada.

1995 - Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead gave their last concert with leader Jerry Garcia at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Jerry would die of a heart attack a month later while in drug rehab.

1999 - Elton John

Elton John had a pacemaker fitted in an operation at a London hospital following reports about his ill health. Sir Elton was forced to cancel a series of concerts.

2004 - David Bowie

David Bowie was forced to cancel a string of European shows after emergency heart surgery. The 57-year-old singer had an operation last month in Germany, where he was on tour, to treat “an acutely blocked artery”. The star’s cancellation of 11 European dates last month was originally attributed to a shoulder injury.

2010 - Santana

During a Santana concert at First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, guitarist Carlos Santana proposed to his girlfriend, Cindy Blackman who had just finished a drum solo during the band’s set. The couple married in December 2010.

2011 - Robert Plant

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant joined three local musicians at a fundraising charity show in Monmouth Wales, where tickets cost £3. The event was a tribute to his friend, former Led Zeppelin producer Pat Moran, who died of a rare dementia in January. Plant delighted the small crowd in the Monmouthshire town with songs from his Led Zeppelin days as well as tunes from his solo career.

2015 - The Rolling Stones

Transport for London, the government body that runs the metro rail system in the UK, banned posters promoting The Rolling Stones’ forthcoming exhibition, ‘Exhibitionism’, at London’s Saatchi gallery, because of its artwork. The neon advert showed the Rolling Stones iconic tongue and lips design plastered over a woman’s bikini bottoms.

2015 - AC/DC

Phil Rudd, a drummer with AC/DC was sentenced in New Zealand to eight months house detention for drug possession and making threats to kill. The court heard how Rudd had fired several employees after the failure of his solo album, Head Job, in August last year, Rudd had also called one victim saying: “I’m going to come over and kill you.” His sentence would be served at his beachfront home in Tauranga, with Judge Thomas Ingram warning he would be face jail if he breached the conditions.