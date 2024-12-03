Rock History Never Looked So Interesting!!!

Happy Birthday to Ozzy Osbourne!!! Mickey Thomas!!! Don Barnes!!!!

Scott Weiland & The Wildabouts from Los Angeles, CA, perform at the Rachael Ray Feedback Party at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, TX during South by Southwest (SXSW) on Saturday, March 21, 2015. Weiland died on a tour stop in Minnesota on Dec. 3, 2015. (Tina Phan for Austin American-Statesman)





2015 - Scott Weiland

American musician and singer-songwriter Scott Weiland died aged 48. He was found in cardiac arrest on his tour bus in Bloomington, Minnesota, just before he was scheduled to go on stage with his band The Wildabouts. He was 48 years old. Weiland was best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots from 1986 to 2013, as well as Velvet Revolver from 2003 to 2008.





2009 - Ronnie Wood

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood was arrested in Esher, Surrey on suspicion of assault, after a passer-by dialled 999 as a violent argument took place between Wood and his 21-year-old on-off girlfriend Ekaterina Ivanova. He was later cautioned by police.

1999 - Bono

U2 singer Bono had his missing laptop computer returned after losing it. A young man had bought it for £300 discovered he had the missing laptop, which contained tracks from the forthcoming U2 album.

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Judas Priest attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)

1986 - Judas Priest

Judas Priest were sued by two family’s, alleging that the band were responsible for their son’s forming a suicide pact and shooting themselves after listening to Judas Priest records. The parents and their legal team alleged that a subliminal message of ‘do it’ had been included in the Judas Priest song Better By You, Better Than Me from the Stained Class album and alleged the command in the song triggered the suicide attempt. The trial lasted from 16 July to 24 August 1990, when the suit was dismissed.

1979 - The Who

A concert by The Who at The Riverfront Coliseum, Cincinnati, turned to disaster when 11 members of the audience were trampled to death after a stampede to claim unreserved seats, another 26 fans were injured. The concert was using ‘festival seating’ where seats are available on a first come-first served basis. When the waiting fans outside the Coliseum heard the band performing a late sound check, they thought that the concert was beginning and tried to rush into the still-closed doors.

1977 - Paul McCartney

Wings started a nine-week run at No.1 in the UK with ‘Mull Of Kintyre’. The first single to sell over 2 million copies in the UK, (it was co-written by Denny Laine who sold his rights to the song when he became bankrupt).

Pink Floyd The Wall

1976 - Pink Floyd

A giant 40ft inflatable pig could be seen floating above London, England after breaking free from its moorings. The pig, nicknamed Algie, was being photographed for the forthcoming Pink Floyd Animals album cover. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a warning to all pilots that a flying pig was on the run, and the pig eventually crashed into a barn in Godmersham, Kent, where the farmer complained of his cows being scared by the incident.

1975 - Ronnie Wood

Ronnie Wood’s wife Krisse was arrested for alleged possession of cannabis and cocaine after a raid on the couple’s house in Richmond. Krissie’s friend Audrey Burgon was also arrested, newspapers reported that the two women were found ‘sleeping together.’

The Rolling Stones (MARK SELIGER)

1969 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones recorded ‘Brown Sugar’ at Muscle Shoals studios. The single went on to be a UK & US No.1. The song was written by Mick Jagger with Marsha Hunt in mind; Hunt was Jagger’s secret girlfriend and mother of his first child Karis.

1965 - Keith Richards

Rolling Stone Keith Richards was knocked unconscious by an electric shock on stage at the Memorial Hall In Sacramento, California, when his guitar made contact with his microphone.

1965 - The Who

The Who released their debut studio album My Generation in the UK. In the United States, it was released by Decca Records as The Who Sings My Generation in April 1966, with a different cover and a slightly altered track listing. In 2003 it was named the second greatest guitar album of all time by Mojo magazine.

1964 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones had their second UK No.1 single with their version of ‘Little Red Rooster’. The Stones had recorded the song at Chess Studios in Chicago, the same studios where Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Little Walter had recorded their blues classics.

And......did you know that in 1969 Mick Jagger was fined £200 plus 50 guineas costs at Marlborough Magistrates Court for illegal possession of cannabis??

ROCKSTARS are crazzy!!! lol

~Jill