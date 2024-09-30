Rock N Roll History Made Today!!

1982
Bruce Springsteen releases Nebraska, an album made up of tunes Bruce recorded on a 4-track tape machine in his home studio.
1987
Fleetwood Mac open their Shake The Cage Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, but without Lindsey Buckingham, a key contributor to the album they’re touring behind, Tango In The Night. Buckingham, who had a falling out with the group the previous month, is replaced by Billy Burnette and Rick Vito. He doesn’t return to the group until 1997.
1988
John Lennon is awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 1750 Vine St.
1989
Neil Young performs “Rockin’ In The Free World” on Saturday Night Live.
1993
George Harrison and David Crosby play their animated selves on the Season 5 premiere of The Simpsons, “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet.”
1997
Fleetwood Mac’s reunion show at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, grosses a house record of $1,094,520.
U2 cause controversy during its show in Tel Aviv, Israel, with frontman Bono appealing for the release from imprisonment of nuclear secrets traitor Mordechai Vanunu.
1998
On The Drew Carey Show episode “In Ramada Da Vida,” Slash, Lisa Loeb, Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, Dave Mustaine, Jonny Lang, Joey Ramone, Joe Walsh and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen audition for Drew’s band, which has a gig at the Ramada Inn. Walsh gets the job.