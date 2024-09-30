Rock N Roll History Made Today!!

1982

Bruce Springsteen releases Nebraska, an album made up of tunes Bruce recorded on a 4-track tape machine in his home studio.

1987

Fleetwood Mac open their Shake The Cage Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, but without Lindsey Buckingham, a key contributor to the album they’re touring behind, Tango In The Night. Buckingham, who had a falling out with the group the previous month, is replaced by Billy Burnette and Rick Vito. He doesn’t return to the group until 1997.

1988

John Lennon is awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 1750 Vine St.

1989

Neil Young performs “ Rockin’ In The Free World ” on Saturday Night Live.

1993

George Harrison and David Crosby play their animated selves on the Season 5 premiere of The Simpsons, “Homer’s Barbershop Quartet.”

1997

Fleetwood Mac ’s reunion show at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, grosses a house record of $1,094,520.

1997

U2 cause controversy during its show in Tel Aviv, Israel, with frontman Bono appealing for the release from imprisonment of nuclear secrets traitor Mordechai Vanunu.

1998