Rock Stars Make History Again Today!

1967 - Brian Jones

Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones admitted in court to possession of cannabis and allowing his flat to be used for the smoking of the drug. His plea of ‘not guilty’ to the charge of possessing methedrine and cocaine was accepted. Jones was sentenced to nine months in Wormwood Scrubs prison. He was released on bail the following day.

1967 - Tyrannosaurus Rex

Tyrannosaurus Rex recorded a session for the UK Radio 1 ‘Top Gear’ show, the first group to do so without a recording contract.

1970 - Elton John

Elton John released his third studio album Tumbleweed Connection. The cover photo for the album was taken at Horsted Keynes railway station, 30 miles south of London and captured John and Bernie Taupin in front of the late-nineteenth-century station to represent the album’s rural Americana concept, despite the English location.

1970 - Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison of The Doors was fined and sentenced to six months in jail after being found guilty of exposing himself during a gig in Miami

1971 - Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd released their sixth studio album Meddle in the US. The album features ‘One Of These Days’ and the 23-minute track ‘Echoes’ which took up all of side 2 on the vinyl record. The cover image was photographed by Bob Dowling. The image represents an ear, underwater, collecting waves of sound, represented by ripples in the water.

1971 - John Lennon

John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band went to No.1 on the UK album chart with Imagine. The album contained two tracks attacking Paul McCartney, ‘How Do You Sleep’ and ‘Crippled Inside.’ Early editions of the LP included a postcard featuring a photo of Lennon holding a pig, in mockery of McCartney’s similar pose with a sheep on the cover of Ram. The front cover photo was a Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol.

1978 - Blondie

Blondie released the single ‘Hanging on the Telephone’, as the second single from the album Parallel Lines. Written by Jack Lee from US West Coast power pop trio The Nerves. The song gave Blondie their third UK Top 10 hit.

1982 - Men At Work

Australian band Men At Work went to No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Who Can It Be Now’’ the group’s first US No.1, a No.45 hit in the UK.

1990 - Axl Rose

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose was released on $10,000 bail, after being arrested for allegedly hitting a neighbour over the head with a bottle. The incident happened after a complaint to the police about loud music coming from the singer’s house.

1998 - Black Sabbath

All four original members of Black Sabbath reunited momentarily to play ‘Paranoid’ on US TV’s David Letterman Show.

2003 - Steve O’Rourke

Steve O’Rourke suffered a stroke and died in Miami, Florida. O’Rourke had managed Pink Floyd since 1968, and was the executive producer for their 1982 film The Wall.

2004 - Vince Neil

An arrest warrant was issued for Motley Crue singer Vince Neil after he allegedly knocked a soundman unconscious during a concert. Neil was said to have punched Michael Talbert in the face at Gilley’s nightclub in Dallas after he asked the soundman for more volume on his guitar but attacked Talbert as he adjusted it, leaving him unconscious for 45 seconds.