Rock Stars Making History Everyday!

1965 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones started a three week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Out Of Our Heads the group’s first US No.1 album.

1967 - The Doors

The Doors started recording their second album at Sunset Sound Studios, Hollywood, California. When released in September Strange Days reached No.3 on the US Billboard and gave the band two Top 30 hit singles, ‘People Are Strange’ and ‘Love Me Two Times’.

1976 - Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Rolling Stones, 10CC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia and Hot Tuna all appeared at The Knebworth Festival, Hertfordshire, England, tickets £4.50.

1982 - U2

U2 singer Bono married Alison Stewart, his girlfriend from 1975 at All Saints Church, Raheny in Ireland. U2 bassist Adam Clayton acted as Bono’s best man.

1987 - Midnight Oil

Midnight Oil released their sixth album, Diesel and Dust, inspired by their tour of Indigenous communities in the Australian Outback. The single ‘Beds Are Burning’ - a demand to give Aboriginal Australians back their rightful land became the band’s breakthrough hit in the US. Rolling Stone editors named it the best album of 1988 (the year of its US release) and in October 2010, Diesel and Dust was listed at No. 1 in the book, 100 Best Australian Albums.

2000 - Survivor

Survivor filed a lawsuit against TVT Records after they released a soundtrack to the TV show ‘Survivor.’ Survivor guitarist Frankie Sullivan said, ‘It’s unfortunate that after 23 years of building, promoting, and protecting the name of our band, someone can suddenly come along and release a recording that uses our name and takes away everything we have worked for.’

2014 - Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney topped a list of the richest bassists in the world with estimated wealth of $1.2 billion according to the website www.therichest.com. Coming in at No.2 were Sting and Gene Simmons, both with a net worth of $300 million, followed by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, U2′s Adam Clayton and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

2015 - Foo Fighters

After the Westboro Baptist Church, famous for their anti-gay demonstrations, staged a protest before a Foo Fighters concert in Kansas City, the band responded by driving a truck in front of the demonstrators and Rickrolling them by blasting a version of Rick Astley’s hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’