Rockin Some Rock History On This Day!!

Happy Birthday to Gary Rossington!!!

Fun Fact!!!

The original members of The Red Hot Chili Peppers all attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles and were originally called Tony Flow & the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem

GF Default - 7 Things You Didn't Know About The Red Hot Chili Peppers

2015 - The Beatles

A new statue of The Beatles was unveiled in Liverpool - 50 years after their last show in Merseyside. The bronze sculpture, by Andy Edwards which weighed 1.2 tonnes, had been given to the city by The Cavern Club the venue synonymous with the Fab Four in the 1960s.

1980 - Led Zeppelin

Two months after the tragic death of drummer John Bonham Led Zeppelin made decision to break up. The surviving members decided that it was not right to tamper with their legacy by bringing someone else in to play drums. In a statement, the band explained their decision: “We wish it to be known, that the loss of our dear friend and the deep respect we have for his family, together with the deep sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were.”

1979 - U2

U2 appeared at The Hope and Anchor, Islington, London. Misnamed ‘The U2s’, they played to only nine people and the show ended abruptly after The Edge broke a guitar string.

1971 - Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin started a two-week run at No.1 on the UK chart with the Four Symbols album, otherwise known as Led Zeppelin IV. Featuring the 8-minute track ‘Stairway To Heaven’, the album stayed on the US chart for one week short of five years, selling over 23 million copies in the US alone.

December 4 1993 - Multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer Frank Zappa died due to prostate cancer. Zappa recorded one of the first concept albums, "Freak Out" - which was released in 1966. Bob Dylan's "Blonde on Blonde" preceded it by a week.

1971 - Frank Zappa

The Montreux Casino in Switzerland burnt to the ground during a gig by Frank Zappa. The incident is immortalized by Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke On The Water’. In 1967 the Casino became the venue for the Montreux Jazz Festival, which was the brainchild of music promoter Claude Nobs. On the night of the blaze, Nobs saved several young people who, thinking they would be sheltered from the flames, had hidden in the casino from the blaze. A recording of the outbreak and fire announcement can be found on a Frank Zappa Bootleg album titled Swiss Cheese / Fire.

1967 - Pink Floyd & Jimi Hendrix

This was the penultimate night of a 16-date UK package tour, on which Pink Floyd joined The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Move, The Nice, The Eire Apparent, The Outer Limits and Amen Corner to play at the City Hall, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. Jimi Hendrix was having equipment problems and in his frustration rammed his Gibson Flying V into his speaker cabinets. Like an enormous arrow, the guitar became stuck in the amplifier, which the audience greeted as all was part of the act.

The Beatles, English music group Pop (1962-1970). UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1966: The Beatles, English music group Pop (1962-1970). Standing : Paul MacCartney and John Lennon (1940-1980). Seat : Ringo Starr and George Harrison (1943-2000). August 1966. (Photo by Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images) (Roger Viollet Collection/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

1964 - The Beatles

The Beatles released their fourth album ‘Beatles For Sale’. The album featured: ‘No Reply’, ‘I’m a Loser’, ‘Baby’s in Black’, ‘Rock and Roll Music’, ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’, ‘Mr. Moonlight’, ‘Kansas City/Hey Hey Hey Hey’, ‘Eight Days a Week’, ‘Words of Love’, ‘Honey Don’t’, ‘Every Little Thing’, ‘I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party’, ‘What You’re Doing’, and ‘Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby’. It spent 11 weeks as the UK No.1 album.

1962 - The Beatles

The Beatles made their London-area debut on television when they appeared in a live broadcast from Wembley on Tuesday Rendezvous, on ITV station Rediffusion. The Beatles performed live, doing lip-sync performances of ‘Love Me Do’ and 45 seconds of ‘P.S. I Love You.’