"Sisterhood above all": HBO releases teaser to Max prequel series 'Dune: Prophecy'

As part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfront presentation on Wednesday, HBO released a teaser to its six-episode Dune prequel series, Dune: Prophecy.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides from the blockbuster franchise, "Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," according to the streamer.

Debuting in the fall, the series is inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's book Sisterhood of Dune, based on the world created by legendary sci-fi author Frank Herbert.

For a small-screen project, the tease showcases stunning visuals that fans have come to expect from the franchise, but with a focus on the palace intrigue that went into the sect's rise to power.

But "power comes with a price," Emily Watson's Valya warns.

Later in the teaser, Jade Anouka's Sister Theodosia laments, "This is us playing God, and we will be judged for it."

Valya later sums up her ambition: "Sisterhood above all."

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television: Legendary produced the franchise that has released two wildly successful films, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards.

