Taking Our Rock History To A Hole Nuther Level!!

Photos: Vince Neil through the years 1982: Motley Crue poses backstage April 19, 1982, at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco. Left to right: Mick Mars, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx. (Randy Bachman/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday to Anthony Jude (AJ) Pero) Drummer for Twisted Sister (during their “glory years”.

Happy Birthday to Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues

Happy Birthday to Colin Hodgkinson bass player for Whitesnake during the “Here I Go Again era.

Happy Birthday to Dan McCafferty from Nazareth

1966 Pink Floyd played their first ever “underground” set when they appeared at All Saints Hall, Notting Hill, London, UK.

1986 “Listen Like Thieves” from INXS is released. The album contains the title track, “What You Need” and “This Time.”

1989 Mötley Crüe’s “Dr. Feelgood” goes to #1 on the Billboard 200. The band’s fifth studio album has the title track, “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away”) and “Kickstart My Heart.”

1995 “Hard As A Rock” (AC/DC) is #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

2003 Stone Temple Pilot’s singer Scott Weiland files for divorce from his wife of three years, Mary Weiland, claiming “irreconcilable differences.”

2005 Lunch boxes decorated by celebrities, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, the Beastie Boys’ Mike D, U2′s Bono and the Edge, and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, are up for bid online to raise money for hunger relief. The eBay auction benefits the Food Bank of New York City and the Lunchbox Fund, which provides meals to South African schoolchildren.

2007 Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington breaks his arm during the group’s concert in Melbourne, Australia. “He broke it about four songs (into the show) but didn’t let it stop him from playing the rest of the set,” writes bandmate Mike Shinoda in an online post. How did it happen? “I went to do a jump off the top of the stairs and… fell straight back and landed right on my wrist,” explains the singer. “It f**king hurts, dude.”

2007 Heart performs on the ABC special “Frosted Pink.” Money raised benefits organizations that focus on cancers that affect women. Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon, also appears on the program.

2010 Bassist Duff McKagan joins Guns N’ Roses onstage for the first time in seventeen years during a show at London’s O2 Arena.

2013 David Bowie is voted the best-dressed Briton in history in a poll conducted by BBC History Magazine. He garners nearly half of the 4,000 votes beating out the likes of Queen Elizabeth I, Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, and Beau Brummell.

2015 “Live Wire,” a Bon Scott bio, is out. The book was written by AC/DC roadie John Darcy, his wife Gabby, who was the late singer’s close friend, and Mary Renshaw, Scott’s soulmate and companion.

2015 After demanding that presidential candidate Donald Trump stop playing “Dream On,” Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler pens an essay for the Huffington Post calling for an update of copyright laws. “Songwriters, producers, and artists can’t survive on what they are being paid.”

2021 Dave Grohl’s “The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music” debuts at #1 on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction list and the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction list. “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that,” states the Foo Fighters’ leader.

2021 An original Grateful Dead T-shirt from ‘67 sells for $17,640 breaking the record for the most expensive vintage Rock shirt sold at auction. The shirt is from the act’s early period in San Francisco and was originally owned by an audio engineer who often worked with the Dead.