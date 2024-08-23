There’s a new “Giant” in Town off Route 66

Tulsa seems to be becoming the Land of the Giants!

A third statue has been added to the roadside attraction in Tulsa’s Meadow Gold District along Route 66:

Buck Atom, Space Cowboy, was brought to Tulsa in 2019 standing 21-feet-tall outside Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on Route 66

Stella Atom, Space Cowgirl, joined Buck this past June standing 19-feet-tall

NEW: Meadow Gold Mack, the Friendly Lumberjack, standing 20-fee-tall outside Meadow Gold Mack’s Route 66 Outpost

Meadow Gold Mack will have a welcome party on Saturday, August 24 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event will conclude with a drawing for a $300 merch package celebrating the grand opening for Meadow Gold Mack’s Route 66 Outpost!

Technically, the newest “giant” isn’t brand new as Meadow Gold Mack was built in the 1960s and originally stood at the Melrose Park Flea Market in Illinois. Later, Meadow Gold Mack stood outside a lumber business in Crystal Lake, Illinois.