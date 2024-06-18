Today In Music History

Through the years JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Today June 18th in RNR History goes something like this....

1942

Paul McCartney is born James Paul McCartney in Allerton, Liverpool, England.

Who knew this fun fact??

1942

Carl Radle (bass player for Derek and the Dominos ) is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

1963

Darren “Dizzy” Reed (keyboardist of Guns N’ Roses ) is born in Hinsdale, Illinois.

1976

Electric Light Orchestra ’s Olé ELO is certified Gold.

1977

Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz, the bass player and drummer (respectively) of Talking Heads , get married. It sticks, and in 2002 they become the first married couple inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when the band is inducted.

1977

Fleetwood Mac’s “ Dreams ” goes to #1 on the Hot 100, the group’s only song to top that chart.

1978

Grace Slick takes the stage with Jefferson Starship at the Lorelei Festival in Hamburg, Germany, in a state of drunkenness. After she taunts the crowd with comments about Nazis and World War II, the crowd riots, destroying much of their equipment. Slick does not return to the band until 1983.

1987

Bruce Springsteen separates from his wife, actress Julianne Phillips.

2000

The Experience Music Project, a museum including permanent exhibitions on Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana , opens in Seattle.

2002

Billy Joel checks into an alcohol rehabilitation center in Connecticut for a ten-day stay.

2006

Paul McCartney turns 64. He’s older, but doesn’t seem to be losing his hair. McCartney started writing “ When I’m 64 ″ when he was 15.

2011

Leslie West of Mountain has his right leg amputated below the knee at a Biloxi, Mississippi, hospital the day after performing at the Hard Rock Cafe in the city. West later says, “when I play ‘ Mississippi Queen ’ now, I think about Jesus Christ.”

2011