Today In Rock History Is One To Remember

The Eagles LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: (L-R) Musicians Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles attend "History Of The Eagles Part One" screening during Sundance London Film And Music Festival 2013 at Sky Superscreen O2 on April 25, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images for Sundance London) (Danny E. Martindale)

I don’t know about you but I love history! I love anything from our past that can be reviewed and studied. Our Rock Stars have made a lot of history and The Eagles is just one band that created a lot of it on this day.

1963 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones performed at Eel Pie Island in Twickenham, Middlesex. The island was the site of the Eel Pie Hotel on the River Thames, where many up and coming acts appeared including: The Who, The Yardbirds, Pink Floyd, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, and David Bowie .

1967 - The Rolling Stones

An appeal court in London, England, gave Mick Jagger a conditional discharge and quashed Keith Richard’s conviction for permitting his house to be used for the purpose of smoking cannabis resin.

1971 - The Who

A security guard was stabbed to death during a concert by The Who at New York’s Forest Hill Stadium.

1980 - Eagles

During an Eagles concert at Long Beach, California, tempers boiled over between Glen Frey and Don Felder, who spent the entire show describing to each other the beating each planned to administer backstage. “Only three more songs until I kick your ass, pal,” Frey told Felder. The group’s next album was mixed by Frey and Felder on opposite coasts after the two decided they couldn’t bear to be in the same state, let alone the same studio.

1982 - Survivor

Survivor’s ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ was at No.1 on the US chart. The song, which was commissioned by actor Sylvester Stallone for the theme for the movie Rocky III, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and go on to sell over five million copies.

1985 - Eurythmics

The Eurythmics had the No.1 position on the UK singles chart with ‘There Must Be An Angel, (Playing With My Heart). The song which was the Eurythmics’ first (and to date only) No.1 single features a harmonica solo by Stevie Wonder.

2012 - Bruce Springsteen

Appearing at the Helsinki Olympiastadionin Finland, at the end of a European tour, Bruce Springsteen played his longest show ever - 4 hours and 6 minutes.