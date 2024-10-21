Today In Rock History!!!

Happy Birthday’s go out to Manfred Mann was born on this day in 1940
Happy Birthday to Brent Mydland of the Grateful Dead was born today in 1952
Happy Birthday to Steve Lukather of Toto was born on this day in 1957
1908-The first two-sided vinyl record (!) was offered for sale by the Columbia label in an ad running in this week’s Saturday Evening Post.
1971-Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Bianca have a daughter they name Jade. It’s Mick’s first child.
1976-Peter Frampton’s 1976 US #1 album ‘Frampton Comes Alive’ was pressed in ‘automatic sequence’, with sides one and four on one record, followed by sides two and three on the other - to make it easier to listen through the whole album in sequence on automatic record changers.
1976-Keith Moon plays what is to be his final show with The Who, a concert at the Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
1977-Meat Loaf releases the landmark album Bat Out Of Hell. Written by Jim Steinman and produced by Todd Rundgren, it’s one of the most popular albums of the ‘70s, eventually selling over 14 million copies in America.
1978-Neil Young releases Comes a Time, his 9th studio album. Featuring “Lotta Love,” it’s certified Gold a little over a month later.
2005-Bob Seger sings the US national anthem before the World Series game between the Detroit Tigers and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals.
2006-Sandy West (drummer for The Runaways) dies of lung and brain cancer at age 47.
2011-Tom Waits releases Bad as Me, his 16th studio album and his first in five years to feature entirely new material (the last being 2006′s Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards).
2024-Paul Di’Anno, Iron Maiden’s lead singer from 1978-1981, dies at 66. He sang on their first two albums before a cocaine addiction led to his departure and Bruce Dickinson took over.