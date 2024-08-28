Total Rock Star History Made Today

Today has some really fun and funny bits of history you do NOT want to miss!!! Quite entertaining!

1964-Bob Dylan turns The Beatles on to marijuana. This is after The Beatles perform at New York’s Forest Hills Tennis Stadium.

1965 - Rolling Stones announced that Allen Klein, who they had met three days earlier, would co-manage the group along with Andrew Loog Oldham. At the same time, The Stones signed a five-year recording deal with Decca Records.

1972 - Alice Cooper was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘School’s Out’. Cooper has said he was inspired to write the song when answering the question, “What’s the greatest three minutes of your life?”. Cooper said: “There’s two times during the year. One is Christmas morning, the next one is the last three minutes of the last day of school.”

1976-Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way,” from “Frampton Comes Alive” peaks at #12.

1993 -Billy Joel started a three-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘River Of Dreams.’ Joel claimed most of the music came to him in his sleep, hence the title. The singers second wife, one time model Christie Brinkley, painted the album cover which was later voted worst album cover of the year.

2003-Duran Duran get a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Typically, the Madonna/Britney Spears on-air kiss gets all the attention. It was some kiss

2009 “Halloween II”- is in theaters. The film was written and directed by Rob Zombie.

2010-Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder takes part in a rally and concert for the West Memphis 3 at the Robinson Center Music Hall in Little Rock, AK. The rally is in support of getting Jason Baldwin, Damien Echols and Jessie Misskelley, three men thought to be wrongly convicted of murder, released from prison – and Echols off of death row.

2010- John Lennon A toilet once owned by John Lennon sells for $14,700 at an auction of Beatles memorabilia in the U.K. Lennon reportedly gave the bathroom fixture to a contractor after moving out of his home in Berkshire in ‘71. Lennon is said to have told the contractor to “put flowers in it or something.” It’s actually very nice with impressive artwork in blue (against the white porcelain).

2011-The Foo Fighters “Walk” is the Best Rock Video at the MTV VMAs.

2012 - Ringo Starr Celebrity Net Worth named Ringo Starr as the world’s richest drummer, with an estimated fortune of $300 million. Phil Collins was ranked second with $250 million, former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl was third with $225 million, the Eagles’ Don Henley came in forth with $200 million and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich was fifth with $175 million. Also making the top ten were U2′s Larry Mullen and The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts.

2013-Ozzy Osbourne sets his L.A. home on fire while attempting to make himself a bacon sandwich. Firefighters are called and later determine that an unattended candle was the cause.

2022- Ozzy Osbourne “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” says Ozzy Osbourne in an interview published in The Observer explaining why he’s moving back to the U.K. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert.”