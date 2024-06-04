Tree Climbing Competition coming to Tulsa

Tulsa’s gaining national attention from tree climbing!!

When was the last time you climbed a tree?? So this Saturday around 50 very skilled tree climbers from across the country will come to Tulsa’s Owen Park just west of downtown for a qualifying competition in Tree Climbing.

Men and women both will be competing in five events that will move them on the Master’s Challenge on Sunday. The top winners will then advance to the International Society of Arboriculture’s Championship in Atlanta this October.

There will be six trees between 65 and 70 feet tall for the competition.

If you would like to get in on all the action, check out the schedule for this weekend’s competition!

Saturday:

7:30 am | Competition Begins - Preliminary Events

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Lunch Break for competitors

4 p.m. | Finish Events

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Preliminary Events Award Ceremony

Sunday:

8 a.m. Master’s Challenge Begins

11 a.m. Final Award’s Ceremony

