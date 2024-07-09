Tulsa’s Gathering Place featured in National Geographic’s newest book

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Gathering Place is one of the 100 locations featured in National Geographic’s book about unexpected travel destinations.

The book “Here Not There: 100 Unexpected Travel Destinations” inspires travelers to explore unique trips and affordable vacation spots around the world.

In the book, Gathering Place is highlighted as a unique urban green space and mentioned as an alternative to Central Park in New York City.

The book acknowledges Gathering Place’s innovative design, public art installations and unique location near Route 66.

“Being featured in National Geographic’s latest book as an unexpected travel destination to an urban green space is an incredible honor for Gathering Place,” said Julio Badin, executive director of Gathering Place in a press release. “We are thrilled to extend our mission beyond Tulsa to visitors from all around the world by continuing to offer world-class green spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

Other locations in Tulsa are included along side Gathering Place in the book including Guthrie Green, Woody Guthrie Center, Bob Dylan Center, The Church Studio, Mother Road Market and Greenwood Rising.

On July 4, author Andrew Nelson visited Good Morning America to break down 5 unexpected travel destinations encompassed in his book, including Tulsa!