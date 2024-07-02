What About Those UFO’S!

Calvin Parker: File illustration. Mississippi resident Calvin Parker claimed that he and a co-worker were briefly abducted by aliens in October 1973. (Simonbradfield/iStock)

Have you ever seen a UFO??

A lot of people claim they have but few have any real promising evidence of proof from what they saw. Especially with all the AI technology which makes it really hard to decipher what’s real and what is fake.

Well according to Wikipedia, July 2nd is the official “World UFO Day. World UFO Day is a day to bring awareness and for believers to gather together to watch the skies for unidentified flying objects. The goal for this day overall is to encourage governments to declassify their files on UFO sightings. People also like to celebrate on June 24th because reporter Kenneth Arnold wrote about what is generally considered to be the first widely reported UFO in the United States, while July 2 is the date of the supposed UFO crash in the 1947 Roswell incident.

Interesting stuff, right?? Well whatever day you choose to recognize World UFO Day it is celebrated by stirring conversation about how we as humans are not the only “beings” in the Universe. The WUFDO(World UFO Day Organization) promotes several types of events like educational workshops with the ideas of getting people to know about UFOS.

