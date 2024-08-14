The Who And So Many Others Made Serious History Today!!

1966 - Bruce Springsteen

Little Anthony & The Imperials, The Shadows and The Castiles (with Bruce Springsteen on vocals) all appeared at the Surf ‘n See Club in Seabright New Jersey.

1970 - Elton John

The first day of the three day UK Yorkshire Folk, Blues & Jazz Festival at Krumlin, Yorkshire took place featuring Atomic Rooster, Pink Floyd, (who didn’t appear after being fog bound at Paris Airport), The Kinks, Elton John, Mungo Jerry, Yes, Alan Price, Georgie Fame, Juicy Lucy, Pretty Things and The Groundhogs. Weekend tickets, £3.

1970 - Stephen Stills

Stephen Stills was arrested on suspected drugs charges while staying at a San Diego Hotel after being found crawling along a corridor in an incoherent state. Still’s was later freed on bail.

In 1971, Rod Stewart released “Maggie May.” It became his breakthrough single in the United States and went to number one.

1971 - The Who

The Who released their fifth studio album Who’s Next which featured the classic song ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and has since been viewed by critics as the Who’s best record and one of the greatest rock albums of all time. The cover artwork shows a photo of the band apparently having just urinated on a large concrete piling, but according to photographer Ethan Russell, most of the band members were unable to urinate, so rainwater was tipped from an empty film canister to achieve the desired effect.

1978 - The Police

The Police released their third single ‘Can’t Stand Losing You’ as the follow-up single to ‘Roxanne’ which when released the following year peaked at No.2 on the UK chart. Written by singer and bassist Sting as a song about suicide, the song gained minor controversy for its single cover art, featuring Stewart Copeland hanging himself.

In 1999, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed with local Russian artists during a free music festival in Moscow’s Red Square, marking the first time the group ever played in Russia.

1993 - Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury had his first solo UK No.1 single with Living On My Own. The song had been a minor hit in 1985 when released from his solo album Mr Bad Guy, this was remixed by Belgian producers No More Brothers and re-released to widespread chart success.

1994- Just a couple days shy of the 25th anniversary of their performance at Woodstock, Santana played at Woodstock ‘94.

1995 - Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters made their network television debut on The Late Show with David Letterman when they performed their new single ‘This Is A Call’.

And in 2002, while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest, Drowning Pool singer Dave Williams was found dead on the band’s bus. Drugs were suspected but the 30-year-old actually died of a heart problem.