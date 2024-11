The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards - Awards Room LONDON - JUNE 13: Zakk Wylde poses in the awards room winner of Riff Lord Award at The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards at the The Astoria June 13, 2005 in London, England. The annual tongue-in-cheek awards ceremony is organised by Metal Hammer magazine. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) (Jo Hale/Getty Images)

There have been some incredible performances of the Star Spangled Banner through the years. Hendrix, Metallica, Chris Stapleton, Whitney Houston come to mind. This weekend former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist opened the Seahawks game with a Shredding version of our National Anthem that would make them all proud. Zakk Wylde has been touring with “Experience Hendrix” which was here not long ago.