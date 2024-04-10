Aerosmith coming to Tulsa!

Aerosmith is bringing The Black Crowes to the BOK Center

Aerosmith 2024

After having to cancel the previously scheduled show in 2023 at the BOK Center, Aerosmith has announced they have a new date for their Tulsa performance! Following him suffering a injury to his larynx, Steven Tyler has announced he will be bringing the “Peace Out, Farewell Tour” with the Black Crows to the BOK Center as originally promised with a new date, November 12th, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th, 2024, and can be purchased online or in person at the BOK Center. For more information about the tour, or to purchase tickets click here.


