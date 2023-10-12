CONCERT UPDATE: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Are Coming To Tulsa

P!nk just announced she’s bringing her Trustfall Tour to the BOK Center on November 28th. Joining P!nk on tour will be Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo along with KidCutUp.
Concert Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 28th
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Location: BOK Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 AM
