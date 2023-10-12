CONCERT UPDATE: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Are Coming To Tulsa

See them and KidCutUp opening for pop star P!nk on November 28th, 2023

P!nk is coming to the BOK Center

P!nk just announced she’s bringing her Trustfall Tour to the BOK Center on November 28th. Joining P!nk on tour will be Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo along with KidCutUp.


Concert Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 28th
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Location: BOK Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th at 10 AM
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of the BOK Center

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!