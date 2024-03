Get Moving This Spring

It feels like spring and that means race season is firing up. We have pulled together all the opportunities you have to get moving in Oklahoma. Get out and enjoy Oklahoma on two legs!

Chris Brown Duathlon

When: Mar 17, 2024

Type(s): sprint duathlon | sprint duathlon relay

Where: Tulsa, OK

Lucky Coyote 5K

When: Mar 17, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Edmond, OK

Go Girl Run - Oklahoma City

When: Mar 22, 2024

Type(s): 1M, 0.5M run

Virtual Option

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Blazin’ Past Burns

When: Mar 23, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Kingfisher, OK

Eggstreme Hunt 5K

When: Mar 23, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Norman, OK

Go Girl Run - Oklahoma City

When: Mar 23, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 5K run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

March in Okarche Duathlon

When: Mar 23, 2024

Type(s): sprint duathlon

Where: Okarche, OK

OUCHA Health Dash

When: Mar 23, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Oklahoma City, Ok

Run the Streets 5K

When: Mar 23, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Bartlesville, OK

Time to Paddy - Oklahoma City

When: Mar 24, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 10K, 5K run | kids run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Bunny Hop Color Run

When: Mar 30, 2024

Type(s): 5K novelty run

Where: Agra, OK

Color Run 5K

When: Mar 30, 2024

Type(s): 5K novelty run

Where: Wagoner, OK

Nate the Great Eight Race

When: Mar 30, 2024

Type(s): 8M, 8K run

Where: Yukon, OK

Shared Blessings 5K

When: Mar 30, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: McAlester, OK

T-TOWN Half Marathon

When: Mar 30, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 5K run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Time to Paddy 5K/10K and Lucky 13.1

When: Mar 31, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 10K, 5K run | kids run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Arbuckle 100

When: Apr 6, 2024

Type(s): 100M, 100K, 40M, 20M, 10K trail run

Where: Davis, OK

Aquarium Run

When: Apr 6, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Jenks, OK

CC Camp 5K

When: Apr 6, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Stilwell, OK

Collinsville Hills 5K and Fun Run

When: Apr 6, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Collinsville, OK

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Apr 6, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 15K, 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Stillwater, OK

Redbud Classic

When: Apr 6, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run | kids run

Where: Nichols Hills, OK

Ryans Run 5K

When: Apr 6, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: McAlester, OK

Tillman Honor Run

When: Apr 6, 202

Type(s):4.2M run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Redbud Classic

When: Apr 7, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K run

Where: Nichols Hills, OK

Knees 2 War - Tonkawa

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Tonkawa, OK

Lake McMurtry Run

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 100K, 50K, 25K, 12K, 5K trail run

Where: Stillwater, OK

Muskogee Run

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Muskogee, OK

Outpace Cancer Race

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Race For A Cause 5K

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Okarche, OK

Run for Recovery 5K

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Edmond, OK

Run to the Well

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 15K, 5K run | 1M novelty run

Where: Jenks, OK

Running Wild 5K

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Tahlequah, OK

TriCord Ruck & Run

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M trail run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Warrior Way 5K

When: Apr 13, 2024

Type(s): 3.2M, 1M run

Where: Washington, OK

50 Shades of Pink

When: Apr 14, 2024

Type(s): 6K run

Where: Broken Bow, OK

Tishomingo Firefly 5K

When: Apr 19, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Tishomingo, OK

Baby Steps 5K

When: Apr 20, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Cargo Classic

When: Apr 20, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Shawnee, OK

Golden Driller Marathon

When: Apr 20, 2024

Type(s): 26.2M, 13.1M, 10K, 5K run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Owasso Bands Run to the Beat 5K

When: Apr 20, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Owasso, OK

TulsaZoo ZooRun

When: Apr 20, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Apr 20, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Stillwater, OK; Owasso, OK

Elgin Park Spring Training Pub Run

When: Apr 27, 2024

Type(s): 4M run | 4M novelty run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Okemah Pioneer Days 5K Run

When: Apr 27, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Okemah, OK

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

When: Apr 27, 2024

Type(s):5K run | kids run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Second Chance Pet Rescue 5K

When: Apr 27, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Grove, OK

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

When: Apr 28, 2024

Type(s): 26.2M, 13.1M run | 26.2M relay

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Time Travel Half Marathon

When: Apr 28, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 10K, 5K, 1M run | kids run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Cinco de Mayo Run

When: May 3, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Bun Run

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: El Reno, OK

Chickasha Rotary Run

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Chickasha, OK

Cinco De Mayo Pepper 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 15K, 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Stillwater, OK

Compete to Defeat Brain Tumors 5K

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K run | kids run

Where: Elk City, OK

Diamond Daze 5K

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Sallisaw, OK

Golden Eagle 5K

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Westville, OK

May The Course Be With You

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Checotah, OK

Route 66 Runway Run - Claremore

When: May 4, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Claremore, OK

Spring Fever Triathlon

When: May 5, 2024

Type(s): sprint triathlon | sprint triathlon relay

Where: Jenks, OK

Prairie Series Day 1 - OK

When: May 10, 2024

Type(s): 26.2M, 13.1M, 10K, 5K run

Where: Miami, OK

A Run For The Berries 5K

When: May 11, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Stilwell, OK

Cavanal Killer 8K

Where: May 11, 2024

Type(s): 8K run

Where: Poteau, OK

Flower Moon

When: May 11, 2024

Type(s): 50M, 26.2M, 13.1M, 5K trail run

Where: Pawhuska, OK

Oaklake Trails Naturist Park 5K

When: May 11, 2024

Type(s): 5K trail run

Where: Depew, OK

Catch Me if You Can

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Canton, OK

Lettin’ the Lions Loose 5K and Fun Run

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Pryor, OK

Lion Heart Half Marathon

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 10K, 5K run

Where: Woodward, OK

Rock Out Cancer Rockin’ 5K

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Midwest City, OK

Rooster Days Run

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1K run

Where: Broken Arrow, OK

Sgt Bret D. Isenhower Memorial 5K

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Seminole, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

Where: Stillwater, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, and 10K

When: May 18, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Owasso, OK

Donot Stop

When: May 19, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Day Ohn Day Run

When: May 25, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Donot Stop

When: May 25, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K run | kids run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Trail of Honor Memorial Run

When: May 25, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Fort Gibson, OK

Sunset Cove Memorial Day 5K

When: May 27, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Cartwright, OK

RT66 Festival Triathlon

When: May 31, 2024

Type(s): sprint aquathon

More Information

Where: Edmond, OK

Magnolia Festival 5K

When: Jun 1, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Durant, OK

Mayes County HOPE Fit Kids 5K

When: Jun 1, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Pryor, OK

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Jun 1, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 15K, 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Stillwater, OK

RT66 Festival Triathlon

When: Jun 1, 2024

Type(s): olympic, sprint triathlon | olympic, sprint duathlon

More Information

Where: Edmond, OK

Tulsa’s Backyard Blaze

When: Jun 1, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Hometown Half Marathon

When: Jun 8, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

JCVC Freedom Run

When: Jun 8, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Tishomingo, OK

Poppy Love 5K

When: Jun 8, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Juneteenth On The East 5K Run

When: Jun 14, 2024

Type(s):5K run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Trail Nut 5K

When: Jun 15, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M trail run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Juneteenth Festival 5K

When: Jun 15, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Jun 15, 2024

Type(s): 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

Where: Stillwater, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, and 10K

When: Jun 15, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Owasso, OK

Firecracker 4 and 8 Mile

When: Jun 22, 2024

Type(s): 8M, 4M, 1M run | kids run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Red Coyote Love Run

When: Jun 22, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa Triathlon

When: Jun 22, 2024

Type(s): sprint triathlon | youth triathlon

Where: Barnsdall, OK

Firecracker 4 and 8 Mile

When: Jun 23, 2024

Type(s): 8M, 4M, 1M run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa Triathlon

When: Jun 23, 2024

Type(s): half, olympic triathlon

Where: Barnsdall, OK

Stampede the Trail

When: Jun 29, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 5K run

Where: Duncan, OK

Fleet Feet Firecracker

When: Jul 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Norman Firecracker 5K

When: Jul 4, 2024

Type(s): 5K, 1M run

Where: Norman, OK

Huckleberry Run

When: Jul 6, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Jay, OK

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Jul 6, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 15K, 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Stillwater, OK

Breaking Barriers 5K

When: Jul 13, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Tulsa, OK

Dark and Dirty Miles

When: Jul 13, 2024

Type(s): 50K, 25K, 10K, 5K trail run

Where: Wilburton, OK

Territorial Triathlon Series

When: Jul 20, 2024

Type(s): olympic, sprint, supersprint triathlon

Where: Guthrie, OK

*Women Only*

Tri In July

When: Jul 20, 2024

Type(s): sprint triathlon | sprint triathlon relay | youth triathlon

Where: Bartlesville, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Jul 20, 2024

Type(s): 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

Where: Stillwater, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, and 10K

When: Jul 20, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Owasso, OK

Summer Sizzler

When: Jul 27-28 , 2024

Type(s): 15K, 10K, 5K, 1M run | kids run

Where: Oklahoma City, OK

Greenleaf Challenge

When: Aug 3, 2024

Type(s): supersprint duathlon | 5K run

Where: Braggs, OK

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Aug 3, 2024

Type(s): 13.1M, 15K, 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Stillwater, OK

Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Watermelon Run

When: Aug 10, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K run

Where: Rush Springs, OK

Brave the Mud Run

When: Aug 17, 2024

Type(s): 5K mud run

Where: Poteau, OK

Vian Lake Trail Run

When: Aug 17, 2024

Type(s): 1K run | 5K trail run

Where: Vian, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

When: Aug 17, 2024

Type(s): 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon

Where: Stillwater, OK

Viking 1M, 5K, and 10K

When: Aug 17, 2024

Type(s): 10K, 5K, 1M run

Where: Owasso, OK

Zeeco Furnace 5K

When: Aug 23, 2024

Type(s): 5K run

Where: Tulsa, OK

