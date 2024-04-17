Lager Land Festival

Lager Land Festival

Heirloom Rustic Ales and Philbrook Museum of Art are proud to present the 2024 Lager Land Festival! This event will feature an afternoon of delicious lagers from over a dozen of Oklahoma’s top breweries! This event is on May 19th, VIP Access gets you in early from 1-2pm, with general admission tickets for the show starting from 2-8pm. General admission tickets also include a commemorative tasting cup and unlimited pours of over 24 lagers. Tickets are on sale now online. For more information, location details or to purchase tickets, please click Here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!