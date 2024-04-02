ENTER HERE: Win a Hard Rock Experience to See Rick Springfield and Richard Marx

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are coming to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, August 23rd and 103.3 The Eagle wants to give you the Hard Rock Experience to see them. The prize includes includes a pair of tickets to the show, a stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and dinner for two at McGill’s.*

To get yourself registered to win, enter your information below.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 2, 2024, and ends August 15, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Tax and gratuity are not included.