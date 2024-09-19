40th anniversary edition of Ratt’s 'Out of the Cellar' coming in October

February marked the 40th anniversary of the release of Ratt's hit album Out of the Cellar, and the band is now marking the occasion with a special 40th anniversary reissue.

Out of the Cellar (40th Anniversary), out Oct. 25, will feature the bonus of an unreleased track, "Reach for the Sky," which was recorded during sessions for the album. It will be a limited-edition release on red and black splatter vinyl, with "Reach for the Sky" included on a special neon orange 7-inch. There will also be a CD version that includes the unreleased track.

Out of the Cellar was Ratt's debut album and featured their biggest hit, "Round and Round." The album, featuring the classic lineup of frontman Stephen Pearcy, guitarists Warren DeMartini and Robbin Crosby, bassist Juan Croucier and drummer Bobby Blotzer, shot the L.A.-based band to stardom and has since been certified triple Platinum.

Out of the Cellar (40th Anniversary) is available for preorder now.

