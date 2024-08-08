AC/DC concludes 50th anniversary gold vinyl series with final set of releases

AC/DC has announced the third and final installment of their gold vinyl release series celebrating the band's 50th anniversary.

The upcoming set is expected to ship Sept. 25. It includes 1983's Flip of the Switch, 1985's Fly on the Wall, 1988's Blow Up Your Video, 2008's Black Ice, 2012's Live at River Plate and AC/DC's latest album, 2020's Power Up.

Each piece, available for preorder now, will come with a 12-by-12 album-specific print and AC/DC 50 artwork.

The gold vinyl series first launched in March, and the second collection dropped in June.

AC/DC has been spending the summer touring Europe, marking their first extended live run since 2016.

