AC/DC hitting the road on the Power Up tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

By Jill Lances

After teasing some big news for the past week, AC/DC has finally spilled the beans and as many suspected, they're hitting the road.

The rockers just announced dates for the Power Up tour, which will feature Angus YoungBrian Johnson and Steve Young, joined by Matt Laug behind the drum kit in place of Phil Rudd, and Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney filling in on bass for Cliff Williams.

The tour is set to kick off with a two-night stand in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, May 17 and 21, with the trek hitting Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium and France, before wrapping with an August 17 show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

So far no U.S. dates have been announced. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 16. A complete schedule can be found at acdc.com.

AC/DC released their most recent album, Power Up, in 2020, but were unable to tour behind it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new tour is their first trek since 2016, although they did return to the stage in October, headlining the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, alongside MetallicaJudas Priest and more.

