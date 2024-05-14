AC/DC reissuing Australian versions of 'High Voltage' and 'T.N.T.', available on tour only

AC/DC is getting ready to kick off their Power Up tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on May 17, and they are giving fans a chance to get their hands on two albums that were previously unavailable outside their native Australia.

The band just announced that the original Australian versions of 1975's High Voltage and T.N.T. are being reissued and will be available on vinyl at the tour's AC/DC Dive Bars, pop-ups that will open in five cities on the trek, starting May 16 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Other cities getting Dive Bars are Seville, Spain; Munich, Germany; London; and Paris.

Only limited quantities of each album be available, with sales limited to one each per customer.

High Voltage and T.N.T. are the first two studio albums from AC/DC, but were only released in Australia. Their first international release was also called High Voltage, but featured a different track list, with seven of the nine songs coming from T.N.T.

AC/DC’s Power Up tour is the hard rockers' first trek since 2016, although they did return to the stage in October, headlining the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, alongside Metallica, Judas Priest and more. The tour is set to run though August 17 in Dublin, Ireland.

So far they haven't announced any new shows in the U.S. A complete list of AC/DC dates can be found at acdc.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.