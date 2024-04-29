The Alarm postpones Live Today, Love Tomorrow tour following return of Mike Peters’ cancer

The Alarm front man Mike Peters has revealed that his cancer has returned, forcing the band to postpone their upcoming U.S. tour.

“I have no doubt that the following news will come as a complete shock to you in the same way that it has also come as a bolt out of the blue to me and my family,” Peters shares. “On Sunday morning April 21st, I awoke with a large swollen gland on the left side of my neck.”

Peters, who was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2005, then had an emergency biopsy and CT scan, which revealed that his cancer had “undergone a transformation into a High Grade Lymphoma.”

He is awaiting the results of more tests before a treatment can be put in place, but because of that he can no longer travel to the U.S. for the tour.

"I am still reeling from the consequences of this new and completely unforeseen diagnosis and doing my best to process what is happening," he says. "I'm grateful for the love and understanding of everyone affected by the tour postponement and hoping and praying with all that I have, that this is just a pause in the story of my life, and that normal service will be able to resume soon."

He adds, “Cancer has been chasing me for 29 years now, and in all that time, I have managed to outrun the disease and stay alive. My focus and resolve remain the same, and I’m determined to keep running even harder to stay one step ahead and resume my life as a husband, father, and musician as soon as possible.”

The Alarm's Live Today, Love Tomorrow, featuring Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel and Belouis Some, was due to kick off May 1 in New Orleans.

