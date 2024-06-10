AXS TV celebrating the 'Greatest Songs of the 70s' with new series

AXS TV is celebrating the music of the '70s with a brand new series debuting in July.

The Top Ten Revealed: 200 Of The Greatest Songs Of The 70s will take a deep dive into the classic songs of that decade, as well as the artists who made them famous. The show will cover songs by such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Meat Loaf, The Who, David Bowie, Chicago, Donna Summer and more.

The series will premiere July 9 at 8 p.m. with two new episodes airing each week. Rock stars offering commentary on the hit '70s tunes include KISS’ Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper, Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and Lisa Loeb.

July will also bring new seasons of two popular shows, including the third season of The Very VERY Best of the 80s, starting July 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and a second season of Nothing But Trailers Flashback, featuring trailers of such classics movies as Rocky, The Godfather, Footloose and more.

