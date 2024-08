Rocker Sebastian Bach plans to spend some more time on the road this year.

The former Skid Row frontman just announced a new set of fall dates, kicking off Oct. 4 in Portland. The new dates include a tour of Canada and two nights at the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, before wrapping Dec. 14 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Bach's tour is in support of his recent solo album, Child Within The Man, which came out in May. And to coincide with the tour announcement he's dropped an alternate video for one of the album's tracks, "(Hold On) To The Dream."

Bach's next show is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Johnson City, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at sebastianbach.com.

