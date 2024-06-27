Bill Wyman announces new solo album, 'Drive My Car'

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will release his ninth studio album, Drive My Car, on Aug. 9. It will be his first new album since 2015.
And Wyman is giving fans their first preview of Drive My Car with the release of the album's title track, which is now available on digital outlets.
Drive My Car will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl. The CD and digital releases will feature two bonus tracks.
Here is the track list for Drive My Car:
"Thunder On The Mountain"
"Drive My Car"
"Bad News"
"Storm Warning"
"Light Rain"
"Ain't Hurtin' Nobody"
"Rough Cut Diamond"
"Wings"
"Two Tone Car"
"Fools Gold"
