Bob Dylan shares live “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues” from upcoming box set, 'The 1974 Live Recordings'

Bob Dylan is sharing another live track set to appear on his upcoming box set, The 1974 Live Recordings, which is made up of live recordings Dylan made with The Band.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released a performance of "Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues," a previously unheard live performance recorded Jan. 30, 1974, at New York's Madison Square Garden. It follows the previously released recording of "Forever Young," from a Seattle show on Feb. 9, 1974.

Both performances are part of the 431 live tracks featured on the box set, which is made up of 27 CDs. Among those live recordings are 417 that have never been released before. The set also includes 133 newly mixed recordings, plus all the surviving soundboard recordings.

The 1974 Live Recordings, dropping Sept. 20, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Dylan's historic tour with The Band, which was Dylan's return to touring after an eight-year break. The tour, which kicked off Jan. 4, 1974, in Chicago, saw the two acts playing arenas for the first time.

It is available for preorder now.

