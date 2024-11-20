Bonnie Raitt announces 2025 US tour

Bonnie Raitt has announced a new set of tour dates for 2025.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s newest tour will launch March 5 in Temecula, California, hitting such cities as Phoenix, Albuquerque, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Memphis and more before wrapping May 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, although more dates are expected to be announced.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

But Bonnie still has some shows left in her 2024 schedule. On Wednesday she'll bring her tour to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a benefit concert supporting communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.

