Brandi Carlile says Joni Mitchell planning “full-spectrum performance” for upcoming Hollywood Bowl shows

Joni Mitchell is set to headline two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, her first time playing the venue in 24 years, and it sounds like fans are in for some surprises.

The shows, dubbed Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam, are happening Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, with Brandi Carlile among the artists joining her onstage. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Carlile teased fans with what to expect.

“The tea I can spill is that I’ve spent these last five, six years in the passenger seat with Joan, and in this case I’m in the backseat,” she says. “She’s chosen to learn songs that I never heard before, that have been an incredible challenge for us all to learn.”

Brandi tells fans who will be attending that they can expect Joni to put on “a long show.”

“She wants to give everybody a full-spectrum performance of who she really is and what her career has done,” she says, noting the concerts are “gonna be even crazier” than Joni’s previous shows at the Newport Folk Festival in 2022 and the Gorge Amphitheatre in 2023.

“I’m seeing her be inspired in ways I haven’t seen before,” Brandi adds. “And we’ve got some people that have joined the party that are just an inspiration to watch work.”

In addition to Brandi, previous Mitchell shows featured such special guests as Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan and Marcus Mumford.

