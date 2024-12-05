Brian May’s wife says Queen rocker is 'good to go' after suffering stroke earlier this year

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed in September that he was recovering from a “minor stroke” that initially left him with no control over his left arm, but according to his wife, actress Anita Dobson, his health now seems to be back on track.

According to The Mirror, while speaking at a Christmas lunch held in London by the Television and Radio Industries Club, Dobson let fans know that her hubby is doing okay.

“He’s much better now, he’s stabilized now, which is brilliant,” she shared. “He’s got the use of that arm, which was a bit of a challenge, back now.”

While Dobson noted that she was worried about “more reoccurrences,” she said May is “good to go now.”

“He’s playing the piano quite a lot in the house,” she said. “He likes a lot of Beethoven. I love it - the piano in the house is really, just very relaxing.”

Dobson added that the whole thing is scary.

"And also being a genius for someone like that. His brain’s overloaded, that’s what it is," she said. "He’s too clever for his own good.”

