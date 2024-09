The wife of Queen guitarist Brian May is giving fans an update on his health.

In early September, May revealed on social media that he was recovering from a "minor stroke" that initially left him with no control over his left arm. While he called the incident "a little scary," he assured fans that he was doing OK.

May’s wife, actress Anita Dobson, has provided an update, letting folks know that he is on the mend.

"He's been told to rest. It's hard to keep him resting, but he needs to, otherwise he won't get well," she told The Sun. "He's doing great – he's on the road, he's doing really, really well. We're very pleased."

She adds, “I’m completely confident he’ll make a full recovery,” although she notes, “You have to take things slowly, chill a bit. He’s not that kind of animal!”

