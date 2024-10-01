Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band reveal dates for 2025 European tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be spending even more time in Europe next year.

The rockers had already planned to be overseas in 2025 to make up for three 2024 shows that had to be postponed due to vocal issues, and now they’ve expanded the trek, adding eight new dates in cities they’ve never played before.

The tour will kick off with a two-night stand in Manchester, England, on May 17, with new shows in Lile, France; Liverpool, England; Berlin, Frankfurt and Gelsenkirchen, Germany; and San Sebastian, Spain.

The trek will include the rescheduled dates in Marseille, France; Prague, Czech Republic; and Milan, Italy, where they’ll end the tour with two nights June 30 and July 3.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Bruce and the band are currently on a break from the road. They launch a Canadian tour on Oct. 31 in Montreal. In addition, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, a documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the tour, is set to debut Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+.

