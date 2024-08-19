Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to 'Backstreets' founder Charles Cross

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to journalist Charles Cross, founder of the Bruce fanzine Backstreets, who passed away Aug. 9 at the age of 67.

"Here on E Street, we're saddened over the passing of Charles Cross," The Boss wrote on Instagram. "As the founder of Backstreets, Charles created a wonderful magazine and positive community that gave our fans the chance to connect through their stories, ideas and shared experiences."

He added, “We're grateful to him for bringing conversations and insights around our music to so many. He was an exceptional journalist, publisher, thinker and facilitator, and he will be missed.”

Bruce also paid tribute to Cross during his concert Sunday in Pittsburgh. Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the rocker dedicating the track “Backstreets” to Cross, noting, “His great writing and his influence and his help in communicating between our band and our fans will be sorely missed.”

