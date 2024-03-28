Bruce Springsteen flies across country for surprise appearance at Zach Bryan show

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
After headlining a concert in San Diego on Monday, March 25, you’d think Bruce Springsteen would take a few days to relax on the West Coast before his San Francisco show on Thursday, March 28, but apparently, The Boss had other plans. 
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer instead decided to hop on a plane back to New York and, according to video posted to social media, popped up onstage at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center to join country singer Zach Bryan for his Wednesday, March 27, show 

According to setlist.fm, The Boss took the stage with Zach, who was dressed in a Springsteen T-shirt, for his two-song encore, performing the tracks "Sandpaper" and "Revival," with additional help from Bryan's tour opener, Maggie Rogers.

Bryan is set to play a second night at Barclay's Center on Thursday, but his fans shouldn't expect a repeat performance. Springsteen is headed back to the West Coast to play two nights at San Francisco's Chase Center, Thursday and Sunday, March 31. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

