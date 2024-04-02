Bruce Springsteen signs young fan's school absence note at San Francisco concert

Bruce Springsteen came to the rescue of one of his young fans, who was skipping school to see Bruce's concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, March 31.

Fan-shot footage posted to Facebook shows the rocker kneeling down to sign an excuse note for a young girl who was holding up a sign that read “skipping school sign my note?” As he handed the note back he blew a kiss to the fan.

This isn't the first time Springsteen has signed a child's excuse note. Back in 2016, he signed 10-year-old Michael Fenerty's absence note after he and his father went to the Free Library of Philadelphia to get The Boss' memoir, Born To Run, signed.

As for the Springsteen concert on Sunday, according to setlist.fm Springsteen opened with the tour debut of "Light of Day," from the 1987 Michael J. Fox movie of the same name. It was the first time The Boss has performed the song with The E Street Band since 2016.

The show also featured Springsteen classics like "Hungry Heart," "Badlands," "Thunder Road," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Born To Run."

Next up, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band hit the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, for shows on April 4 and 7. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

