Bryan Ferry releases first new song in over a decade

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Inductee Bryan Ferry of Roxy Music performs onstage at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Ro)

Former Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry is out with his first new song in over a decade.

Ferry just released the new single "Star," which will appear on his upcoming box set, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023. A celebration of Ferry's solo career, it will feature 81 tracks culled from his 16 solo albums.

The song is described in a press release as originating as a “sketch by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails,” then further developed by Ferry and the artist Amelia Barratt, who also sings on the track.

“'Star' is a collaboration with the painter and writer Amelia Barratt,” Ferry shares. “A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I’m very excited about this new work - there’s a lot more to come.”

You can listen to "Star" now via digital outlets.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 will be released Oct. 25 in a variety of formats. It's available for preorder now.

