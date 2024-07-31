Chicago announces live album of previously unreleased concert from 1971

Chicago At The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) features the lineup of Peter Cetera, Robert Lamm, Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow and Walt Parazaider.
Another Chicago classic on the album is "Saturday In The Park," which is out now.
Chicago At The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971) will be released on Sept. 27 as a four-LP and three-CD set. It is available for preorder now.
