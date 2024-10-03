Chrissie Hynde art exhibit to open in London

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde is getting ready to show off her art at a special exhibition opening in London in November.

The exhibition, Hynde Sight, is set to run from Nov. 2 to Dec. 14 at the Broadbent Gallery. The description reveals that the collection "abounds with colour, texture and urgency, showcasing Chrissie's dynamic still life, abstract work and self-portraits in vibrant oils."

“What was a meditative practice had turned into something more substantial and could not now be ignored,” Chrissie shares of her art. “Like lyrics for a song waiting to be written, the paintings kept accumulating, wanting to be seen. Writing the will would have to wait; action needed to be taken — the paintings would have to be dealt with."

More info can be found at broadbentgallery.com.

The Pretenders are currently on a European tour, but it seems Chrissie has been under the weather. The singer took to social media to apologize to fans who caught their show in Munich Monday, with Hynde describing it as "one of the worst performances of my career." The band then canceled their concert in Lyon, France, Wednesday due to "illness within the band."

Their next show is scheduled for Oct. 11 in Portsmouth, England. A complete list of dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

