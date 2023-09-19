Dave Grohl featured on upcoming new Scream album

Dave Grohl is reuniting with his first band.

The Foo Fighters frontman contributes to the upcoming new album from the D.C. hardcore punk outfit Scream. The record, titled DC Special, will be released on November 10.

DC Special marks the first new music from Scream since 2011, as well as the group's first full-length effort since 1993's Fumble. It was recorded by the classic Still Screaming lineup — vocalist Pete Stahl, guitarist Franz Stahl, bassist Skeeter Thompson and drummer Kent Stax — and also features Fugazi's Ian MacKaye.

The first DC Special single, "DC Special Sha La La," is out now.

Grohl started playing in Scream in 1986 following the departure of Stax. As the legend goes, the then-17-year-old Grohl lied about his age so that he could join the band.

After Scream's initial breakup in 1990, Grohl would go on to play drums in a little band called Nirvana. He then formed Foo Fighters after the 1994 death of Kurt Cobain.

