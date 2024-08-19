David Bowie’s wife Iman shares previously unseen painting by the late rocker

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
A previously unseen painting by rocker David Bowie has been shared with the public for the first time.

The blue and yellow abstract painting was posted to Facebook by the late rocker's wife, supermodel Iman, with a post on Bowie's official Facebook account explaining that until now the painting "had only previously been seen partially in the background" of a Bowie portrait by photographer Jimmy King.

The post notes, “Iman’s photograph reveals a hitherto unseen vibrancy that shows the painting in all its glory.”
Iman didn’t offer any other information about artwork and simply captioned her post #BowieForever.
Bowie passed away in January 2016 at the age of 69.

