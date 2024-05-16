David Gilmour adds more North American tour dates

David Gilmour has added more shows to his upcoming Luck and Strange tour.

After initially announcing two shows each in New York and Los Angeles, the Pink Floyd rocker has now added one additional LA show and two more in the Big Apple.

Gilmour previously announced he’d be headlining Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on October 29 and 30; the newly added show is on October 31. In New York, he’s playing Madison Square Garden on November 4 and 5, with the new additions of November 6 and 9. The two cities will be Gilmour’s only North American concert appearances.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour is in support of Gilmour's new solo album, Luck and Strange, which drops September 6. It is his first album of new material in nine years.

Luck and Strange is available for preorder now.

