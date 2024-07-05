David Gilmour shares rehearsal clip of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”

By Jill Lances
David Gilmour is set to play some solo dates later this year, and he’s just given fans a sneak peek at what to expect.

The rocker shared a clip of him rehearsing the Pink Floyd classic "Wish You Were Here" with musician Ben Worsley, as Wesley the dog listens on.

Gilmour is set to kick off his solo tour with a six-night stand in Rome, starting Sept. 27, followed by dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall beginning Oct. 9. In the U.S. he’ll play four shows in Los Angeles, starting Oct. 25 at the Intuit Dome, with the other three dates happening at the Hollywood Bowl. He’ll wrap the tour with five nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, starting Nov. 4.

The tour is in support of Gilmour's new solo album, Luck and Strange, which drops Sept. 6. It is his first album of new material in nine years.

Luck and Strange is available for preorder now.

