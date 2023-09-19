Dee Snider’s new graphic novel gets foreword by Tom Morello

Dee Snider's new graphic novel is getting a boost from Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

Morello has written the foreword to He's Not Gonna Take It, a comic book-style retelling of the Twisted Sister frontman's crusade against the Parents Music Resource Center.

Snider famously spoke out against the PMRC during a 1985 Senate hearing over adding a "parental advisory" sticker to albums containing explicit material. In addition to supporting the advisory label, the PMRC compiled a list known as the "Filthy Fifteen," which included Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" as well as songs by artists including Judas Priest, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Prince and Madonna.

In Morello's foreword, which Rolling Stone shared along with panels from the release, he writes, "Dee Snider's heroic appearance before a congressional committee in 1985 to stand up against censorship was a high-water mark of musician activism."

"[Snider] stunned Congress and the world by speaking powerfully and eloquently about free speech while looking like the bada** heavy metal demon that he is, making everyone present question every false assumption they had about heavy metal or the people who play it and love it," Morello continued. "His uncompromising stand in his music and on the witness stand were very inspirational to me and I was so proud of him on that day, and I still am."

The foreword concludes, "It's OK to play kick-a** music and be smart and be yourself and stand up for what you believe in. Thanks Dee for proving that you can't stop rock n roll!"

He's Not Gonna Take It, which was co-written by Snider, will be released November 21. Frequent rock collaborators Z2 Comics will publish the novel.

