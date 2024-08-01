Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott reveals the deep cut he’d like to add to set list

Def Leppard is currently on their Summer Stadium tour with Journey, and each night fans are being treated to a set list filled with hits, including several songs from their hit album Pyromania, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Of course there will always be fans who would love to hear a deep cut during a show, and frontman Joe Elliott has some ideas on a rare track he’d be interested in playing.

The revelation came when a fan asked the band on TikTok, "What song would you like to see added to the set list that is rare or never played? It can't include any song from Pyromania."

Elliott replied, "I would say one song that might be fun to try one day would be 'You Got Me Running,' off High and Dry," referring to the band's sophomore album. He notes, "I think we did actually play it in 1981 like two or three times and we abandoned it for whatever reason."

He adds, “I think it might work, who knows?”

Def Leppard and Journey's Summer Stadium tour hits Toronto, Canada, on Sunday. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard wants to see how their fans interpret their songs.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have launched a cover contest with instrument retailer Sweetwater, asking fans to share videos of them covering their favorite track off Pyromania. The winner will receive over $13,000 worth of gear inspired by Def Leppard. Participants have until Sept. 13 to enter by uploading their performance to YouTube or Instagram with #PyromaniaCover2024, along with tags for @SweetwaterSound and @defleppard. The winner will be announced Sept. 20.

